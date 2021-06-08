The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe comes as no surprise

Enlarge Image BMW

On Tuesday BMW filled out the second-gen 4 Series lineup with the reveal of the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe. The new four-door liftback is larger, quicker, more aerodynamic and filled with more tech than the outgoing model, but what's really most important is that it has BMW's new, huge, controversial kidney grilles.

In terms of overall styling, the new 4GC looks nearly identical to the recently unveiled electric i4. The two cars share the same slick body, and even details like the bumper designs and side vents are the same. The 4 Series' kidneys are open, unlike the i4's that are blocked off, and it also gets real exhaust tips and a slightly tweaked diffuser. Overall the car looks less conventionally beautiful than the old model, but I actually prefer the styling -- it's a lot more technically interesting, and I think the Gran Coupe body wears those kidneys the best out of BMW's lineup.

Enlarge Image BMW

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe is 5.9 inches longer, 2.1 inches taller and 1 inch wider, and it rides on a 1.8-inch-longer wheelbase. This means rear-seat passengers have a little more legroom, though BMW hasn't released any headroom figures yet. And according to BMW, the new car has less cargo space than the old one. The front and rear tracks have been widened, and BMW says the new car's chassis is stiffer. With a 0.28 coefficient of drag, it's a little more aerodynamic than the old car, too.

The interior doesn't pull any surprises either, basically being ported over from the two-door 4 Series models. It lacks the i4's awesome curved display screen, but the 4GC comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a separate 10.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen. It uses BMW's new iDrive 7 system and has Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Every 4 Series Gran Coupe has power front seats, a three-way split-folding rear seat and leatherette upholstery.

Enlarge Image BMW

The 4 Series Gran Coupe will launch in 430i and M440i forms. The 430i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, while the M440i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 augmented by a mild-hybrid system for a total of 382 hp and 369 lb-ft. Both versions use an 8-speed automatic, and while the 430i is rear-wheel drive the M440i gets BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The new 430i is a tenth slower than the old 430i to 60 mph, but the M440i will hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, three tenths quicker than the old one.

In addition to the bigger engine, the M440i gets a number of performance enhancements, many of which are optional on the 430i. It has larger brakes, an electronically controlled rear differential, a variable steering rack and different suspension tuning (with optional adaptive dampers). Both models come standard with 18-inch wheels, and 19s are an option.

Enlarge Image BMW

Both models of the 4 Series Gran Coupe come with a lot of stuff as standard. Even on the base 430i you get a sunroof, remote start and keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, and a suite of safety features that includes automated emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The long list of options includes heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, ambient interior lighting, a 360-degree camera, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless device charging, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control with stop and go.

BMW says the new 4GC will reach dealers in August 2021. The rear-drive 430i will start at $45,795 including a $995 destination charge, while the all-wheel-drive M440i xDrive costs $58,995. Following those models will be an all-wheel-drive 430i and a rear-drive M440i, though we don't yet know when they will go on sale. Sadly, don't expect there to be a high-performance M4 version of the Gran Coupe.