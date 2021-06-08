The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe wears its huge kidneys well

Like its extremely similar i4 sibling, the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe looks pretty good.
The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe pulls no surprises.
On the outside it looks much the same as the electric i4.
The four-door Gran Coupe has a liftback rear end, and it looks slick.
The interior looks basically identical to the two-door 4 Series models.
Every 4 Series Gran Coupe has a split-folding rear seat, and there's more rear legroom than before.
The 430i uses a turbocharged four-cylinder making 255 horsepower.
The 430i will only be available with rear-wheel drive at first.
The M440i has a 382-hp turbocharged inline-6 and standard all-wheel drive, though a rear-drive version will come later.
The 430i will start at $45,795 including a $995 destination charge, while the all-wheel-drive M440i xDrive costs $58,995.
