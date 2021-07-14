2022 Audi E-Tron GT now on sale and you can build your dream EV today

Enlarge Image Audi

The Porsche Taycan's Audi-badged cousin is here in the E-Tron GT. On Tuesday, the brand announced the electric car is now on sale in the US and customers (or fans) can build their dream E-Tron GT on Audi's official website.

As was the plan, the grand tourer is meant to serve as a flagship electric vehicle for Audi, and rightfully so. It's a striking car with up to 637 horsepower on the RS E-Tron GT. Those who opt for the standard E-Tron will have to make do with only 469 hp. As for the equipment US buyers will find in their new E-Tron GT, Audi shared the cars will come with standard 20-inch wheels, while the RS model opens the door to 21-inch wheels. Inside, there's not a slice of leather. Instead, the EV features recycled materials, Alcantara and Dinamica, which is another suede-like material. Ahead of the driver is 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and a 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system sits to the right. A flat-bottom steering wheel is also standard, and buyers can choose for a leather wrap, if they'd like.

In addition to the car, Audi will roll out the red carpet for owners with three years of complimentary charging at Electrify America stations. Further, Audi Care launches with the E-Tron GT, which costs $999 before tax and includes a host of benefits. Buyers receive complimentary maintenance for the first three years. Although EVs don't require much "maintenance," this plan actually includes things like wiper blades, brake pads and other items. Valet pickup and drop off is also included for any service and mobile service is also part of the package. Bundled with an E-Tron GT purchase is also the brand's "Always Audi" push, which provides Silvercar rentals at no cost to owners. And it puts owners in another Audi when they pull the lever.

Go wild and build your own E-Tron GT here and find the first cars at dealers now.