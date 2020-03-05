2021 Volkswagen Atlas prices hold steady, even with more safety gear

Volkswagen gave its largest SUV, the Atlas, a slight refresh for the 2021 model year, but prices hold steady.
The German brand said on Thursday the 2021 Atlas will start at $32,565 after a $1,020 destination charge. The starting price is identical to the 2020 model, while other trims see minimal price bumps of a couple hundred bucks. The only real changes to the entry-level Atlas S trim is an expended suite of active safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, and the exterior-interior design changes. A 2.0-liter turbo-four also remains.
New front and rear bumpers, headlight and taillight designs and a three-bar grille separate the 2021 model from the outgoing SUV. There's a new steering wheel design inside as well, but a 6.5-inch infotainment display remains. All other trims get an 8.0-inch display.
Those who want all-wheel drive will, however, have the ability to add the layout to the base S trim now, which brings the price to $34,465, or $1,900 extra.
The Atlas SE remains the sweet spot with smart keyless entry, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, and three-zone climate control. Prices start at $35,915 and AWD remains a $1,900 option. A Technology package will outfit the family hauler with, as you may have guessed, more tech. A hands-free liftgate, remote start, a rear power outlet and added active safety gear are all part of the package, which touts a price of $37,915. The trim also unlocks the optional V6 engine for another $1,400. Finally, an R-Line package adds sporting cues to the SUV and starts at $40,715.
At the top of the range is the SEL trim, which starts at $43,315. The trim builds upon the features found in the SE Technology trim and includes VW's Digital Cockpit, a panoramic sunroof, even more active safety tech and an adaptive front-lighting system. Notably, the standard powertrain is the V6 engine here, while the turbo-four engine comes exclusively paired with AWD for $43,415.
A Premium sub-trim of the SEL range bumps the cost to $48,215 and also comes exclusively with AWD. But, buyers will also find leather upholstered, heated and ventilated seats, a Fender audio system and more. Leaving the VW dealer with the most expensive model will set you back $51,715 for an SEL R-Line, which. includes all the SEL Premium goods plus sporting touches, like 21-inch wheels.
We'll see the refreshed SUV hit dealer lots in the second quarter of 2020 and its smaller, coupe-like sibling, the Atlas Cross Sport, should already be sitting and waiting for new homes.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas prices hold steady, even with more safety gear
