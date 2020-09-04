2021 Subaru Impreza keeps pricing, equipment steady for another year

Enlarge Image Subaru

Despite a couple small adjustments to the lineup, the Subaru Impreza enters another model year with a barely-there price adjustment.

Subaru this week announced pricing for the 2021 Impreza. The base model starts at $18,795, an increase of just $100 over the 2020 Impreza, which was just $100 over the 2019 model -- a pricing trend that continues through each trim. But there's another sneaky price bump in there, too: The destination charge has risen from $900 to $925, which explains the slightly larger difference in post-destination pricing ($19,595 last year vs. $19,720 this year). The destination upcharge applies to all variants across the lineup.

The sole change to the Impreza lineup for the 2021 model year is the addition of Subaru's SI-Drive vehicle modes to the Premium trim. The mode switch changes parameters within the car's software to change the throttle and transmission tuning for a slightly sportier driving feel, and… that's it. This trim, which starts at $23,120 after destination, picks up shift paddles for the standard continuously variable transmission, in addition to an upgraded infotainment system, fog lights, heated front seats and a heated windshield. One optional package adds a moonroof, blind spot monitoring, lane-change assist and keyless entry for $1,970.

The next trim up is the Impreza Sport, which starts at $24,520. This variant rocks unique suspension tuning, different alloy wheels and Subaru's active torque-vectoring system. While the sedan version is only available with a CVT, the five-door hatchback can also be equipped with a five-speed manual, same as the base model. The Impreza Sport also sports a bigger screen, standard keyless access, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an option package that includes a power driver's seat and the same package upgrades as the Premium trim, although the price bumps up to $2,470.

At the top of the lineup is the Impreza Limited, which starts at $26,820. This trim ramps up the fancy with LED headlights and running lights, a leather-trimmed interior and automatic climate control. An options package adds embedded navigation, a moonroof and a Harman Kardon sound system for $2,350.

All Imprezas receive their motive force from the same 2.0-liter flat-four gas engine, which produces 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. The five-door hatchback body is just $500 more than the sedan at every level. As with every other Subaru on the market (save for the BRZ coupe), all-wheel drive is standard. The 2021 Subaru Impreza lands at dealerships this October.