Subaru Crosstrek gets a bigger engine and a tiny price bump for 2021

Subaru

There's plenty to like about the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, including its updated styling and a new, larger and more powerful 2.5-liter engine, but the best thing is the price. It's only increasing by $100 over the 2020 model's starting price, bringing it to $23,255, including the $1,010 destination fee, the automaker announced on Thursday.

That new engine is still naturally aspirated, but it produces 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque -- neither of which are class-leading, which isn't surprising. The bigger problem is that Subaru has decided to declare war on fun in the name of efficiency by only offering the bigger engine with its Lineartronic CVT transmission.

Last year's 2.0-liter engine is still available for 2021, and in the Sport and Premium trims, it can still be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The lackluster Hybrid model hasn't yet been confirmed for 2021. Subaru's CVT offers an off-road-focused X-Mode with hill descent control. The Crosstrek Sport also offers settings for dirt, mud, sand and snow.

But wait -- as they say on TV -- there's more. Another significant move is the decision to include adaptive cruise control as standard equipment on all EyeSight/CVT equipped models. That's a big deal because it wasn't offered as an option on last year's model. Blind-spot detection with lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert are available, but they're bundled in with the 8-inch Starlink infotainment system.

Other safety features included with Subaru's EyeSight driver assistance suite include automatic precollision braking, precollision throttle management, lane-departure prevention and lead vehicle start alert.

The 2021 Crosstrek is set to hit dealers late this summer.