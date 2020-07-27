The old Ram 1500 will carry on for another year, report says

Enlarge Image Ram

Full-size pickup trucks are expensive. And some folks truly want or need the size and capability of a half-ton truck without spending a ton of money. That's why Fiat-Chrysler continues to sell the old Ram 1500 -- now called the 1500 Classic -- alongside the new and mproved fancy-pants model. That doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon, either.

CarsDirect reports the Ram 1500 Classic will carry on into the 2021 model year, priced from $30,140 for a Tradesman 4x2 Regular Cab model. That represents some $3,800 in savings compared with the cheapest 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4x2 Quad Cab.

Currently, the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is offered in Tradesman, Express and Warlock trim levels, with a choice of Regular Cab, Crew Cab or Quad Cab body styles, as well as three different bed lengths. Ram's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine is standard, though buyers can opt for a 5.7-liter Hemi V8. The Classic might not have all the bells and whistles found in the new Ram 1500, but you can still option it with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, FCA's 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment setup and other features.

Another big reason to offer the Classic model is that Ram doesn't currently offer a truck in the midsize segment to compete with the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma. On top of that, despite its age, we're willing to bet the Ram 1500 Classic is still a better overall full-size truck than a brand-new Nissan Titan or Toyota Tundra, which have constantly struggled to remain competitive.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Classic models should be available later this year.