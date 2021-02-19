2021 Nissan Rogue scores just two stars in NHTSA crash test

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Safety in general, and crashworthiness in particular, are crucial things when it comes to cars. They're especially important when the vehicle in question will be used to transport a family, as with a minivan or an SUV.

That makes the 2021 Nissan Rogue's front-passenger crash test score particularly galling. Specifically, I'm talking about the official governmental National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) crash test, for which the 2021 Rogue managed just two stars out of five. That's really bad for a new car. Overall, the Rogue managed an average score of four stars, which is pretty good, but why is the front passenger score so bad?

We don't know for sure, but based on Nissan's change to the front passenger restraint systems in vehicles built after Jan. 28 of 2021, we'd assume that it has something to do with that. Nissan is quick to point out in a statement issued to the press that its score reflects vehicles built before Jan. 28 in Nissan's Kyushu plant in Japan. Most Rogues for the US will be built in Nissan's Smyrna, Tennessee plant.

"Nissan is committed to vehicle safety and is pleased with the 2021 Nissan Rogue's overall 4-star NCAP safety rating," said a Nissan representative, in a statement. "All 2021 Rogue vehicles fully comply with federal safety standards."

NHTSA will retest the Rogue with its updated restraint systems and expects to publish the results of the new tests in May. The other major crash testing agency -- the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) -- hasn't posted any results for the 2021 Rogue yet.