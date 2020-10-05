Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Nissan Rogue is a comfy, competent crossover

Nissan's compact Rogue gets a full makeover for 2021.

2021 Nissan Rogue
1 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Nissan Rogue is totally new for 2021.

2021 Nissan Rogue
2 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The more upright shape results in increased headroom.

2021 Nissan Rogue
3 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The angular headlights are definitely polarizing. 

2021 Nissan Rogue
4 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Rogue's interior is cleanly laid out and super comfortable.

2021 Nissan Rogue
5 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Power comes from a 2.5-liter I4 engine with 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Nissan Rogue
6 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A 9-inch infotainment screen is available on higher-end models.

2021 Nissan Rogue
7 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Rogue comes with a choice of 17-, 18- or 19-inch wheels.

2021 Nissan Rogue
8 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Overall, the look is quite polarizing. 

2021 Nissan Rogue
9 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 2021 Rogue goes on sale later this year.

2021 Nissan Rogue
10 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Nissan Rogue.

2021 Nissan Rogue
11 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
12 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
13 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
14 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
15 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
16 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
17 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
18 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
19 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
20 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
21 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
22 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
23 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
24 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
25 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
26 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
27 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
28 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Rogue
29 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
