2021 Nissan Rogue is a comfy, competent crossover

Nissan's compact Rogue gets a full makeover for 2021.
The Nissan Rogue is totally new for 2021.
The more upright shape results in increased headroom.
The angular headlights are definitely polarizing.
The Rogue's interior is cleanly laid out and super comfortable.
Power comes from a 2.5-liter I4 engine with 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.
A 9-inch infotainment screen is available on higher-end models.
The Rogue comes with a choice of 17-, 18- or 19-inch wheels.
Overall, the look is quite polarizing.
The 2021 Rogue goes on sale later this year.
