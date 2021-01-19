2021 Nissan Armada updates add a couple grand to the price

Enlarge Image Nissan

The Nissan Armada is a bit of a cult classic here in the US. It doesn't have the mainstream appeal as, say, a Chevrolet Tahoe, but it remains a solid SUV, and Nissan has tossed in some much-appreciated updates for the 2021 model year. As the automaker prepares to ship the latest model out to dealers, we have a price tag: Prepare to pony up $49,895.

Sneaking in just under $50,000 after a $1,395 destination charge nabs buyers an entry-level Armada S in rear-wheel-drive form. For a 4x4 model, you have to pony up another $3,000, making its starting price $52,895. The S trim is one area where Nissan increased prices the most, with markups of $1,000 and $2,000 for the S RWD and S 4x4, respectively.

However, the 2021 Armada includes a spate of new standard features, including a big ol' 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment duty. It also bakes in wireless Apple CarPlay. Nissan's Safety Shield 360 comes standard, too, and owners can now make their SUV a Wi-Fi hotspot should they choose.

As trim hierarchies go, an Armada SV starts at $53,895 to start, the more luxurious SL trim starts at $57,295, and the top-of-the-line Armada Platinum $66,295. Prices for the range-topping Platinum trim jump $3,970 for the new model year. Whichever model buyers go home with, a 5.6-liter V8 sits under the hood to crank out 400 horsepower. The SUV will also tow up to 8,500 pounds.

In addition to the updated looks and technology, Nissan will offer a Midnight Edition package that blacks out exterior trim bits and creates a more sinister look for the SUV. If that tickles your fancy, it costs $1,990 atop the Armada SL trim's price. Yeah, the Armada can get spendy pretty quickly. Then again, that's par for the course when it comes to full-size, body-on-frame SUVs.