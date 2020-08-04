2021 Mazda3 Turbo packs power, but costs over $30,000

Enlarge Image Mazda

People, Mazda listened. The 2021 Mazda3 Turbo is officially a thing as of last month, but now we know how much it will cost.

The Japanese automaker said Tuesday the turbocharged compact car will start at $30,845 for the sedan, while the hatchback adds $1,000 to the price tag at $31,845. Both figures include a $945 destination charge. If you were hoping for something a little less expensive, that's certainly not the case for what could be a spiritual successor to the Mazdaspeed3. There's 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on tap, after all. That's also more than a current VW Golf GTI, so maybe Mazda did its homework to hit a sweet spot.

For around $30,000, those who decide to go home with the Mazda3 Turbo will get a lot of car for the money. All-wheel drive is standard on both the sedan and hatchback, and there's a dose of black elements to kick up the sporting vibes. Mazda hasn't shared what exactly comes standard with regards to comforts and technology, but judging by its place in the Mazda3 hierarchy, it likely includes the Preferred Package at a minimum. Things like a Bose premium audio system, heated seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and leather trimmed seats should be standard.



A Premium Plus package will be optional, though it's again unclear what's included aside from a front air dam and rear spoiler. Mazda didn't immediately respond to clarify the information. At any rate, it likely adds more comforts found in the non-turbocharged Mazda3 lineup and it costs $33,395 for the sedan and $34,695 for the hatch. And you can add BBS wheels to race things up further.

The turbocharged cars will arrive at Mazda dealers in the months to come. Only then will we know if Mazda's created a hot hatch (and sedan) in theory without the name.