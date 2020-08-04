We'll have to drive it to know, but perhaps this is a Mazdaspeed3 without the badge.
The 2021 Mazda3 Turbo is here!
Fans asked, and Mazda delivered. Now, hopefully it's a Mazdaspeed3 minus the badge.
It'll start at just over $30,000, which doesn't make it affordable, but perhaps a nice alternative to the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Black accents are standard, as is 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.
We'll see the hatch, and the sedan, hit dealers in the months to come.
Discuss: 2021 Mazda3 Turbo aims for under-the-radar speed
