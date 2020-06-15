2021 Lexus IS reveal: Watch the debut here

After seven years, the Lexus IS is getting some love from its maker. The Japanese luxury brand plans to reveal the 2021 IS sedan digitally Monday evening and you can tune into the event right here.

Hosted across various social media platforms, Lexus plans to show off what it has in store for the IS. As mentioned, it's been quite a while since the sedan got some attention. So far, we've only seen a super dark teaser that shows off the taillights, and then a second less shadowy teaser following the announcement of a rescheduled debut date.

Lexus originally planned to debut the 2021 IS on June 9, but the brand chose a new date out of respect for George Floyd and the many demonstrations that remain ongoing in the wake of his death.

We don't know much else about what to expect from the sedan, or how extensive the updates will be. Hopefully the car gets a thorough facelift since it has been so long. Then again, sedans aren't exactly the big business they were when the current IS debuted back in 2013.

We can put all the guessing to rest at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) today when this video will turn into a livestreamed reveal. Stick around.