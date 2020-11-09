2021 Land Rover Discovery sports newish looks, lots of new tech

Enlarge Image Land Rover

The Land Rover Discovery only came back to the US a couple of years ago, but Land Rover has already seen fit to throw some decently sized updates at the latest version of the Disco. The result is the 2021 Land Rover Discovery, which picks up some new looks as well as a heapin' helpin' of new tech for both inside and outside the car.

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is just a refresh, and it doesn't take a keen eye to realize that the changes are relatively minor. There's a new LED headlight signature that moves the running lights lower, while the bumper itself picks up a wider body-color element, in addition to more aggressive side vents below the headlights. Out back, the LED taillights also have a new running-light design, while a gloss-black panel bridges the gap between the two, and it now incorporates the Discovery badge. If you want your Discovery to look as aggressive as possible, a new R-Dynamic trim picks up dark exterior accents for a bit more menace.

Inside, the functional updates consist of a new steering wheel design with four spokes, in addition to metal gear paddles and a new transmission selector, which replaces the spin-to-win dial that Jaguar Land Rover really loved for a while there. The second-row seats have been redesigned to be more comfortable on longer drives, thanks to additional lateral support and thicker cushions. Second-row air vents are now on the center console, rather than the B-pillars, which should improve comfort, too. No matter where you sit, though, Land Rover has ensured USB port access for every passenger.

The tech is the real star of the 2021 Land Rover Discovery. The center console now houses an 11.4-inch, high-definition touchscreen running the automaker's Pivi Pro infotainment software. Land Rover promises instant startup times and a navigation system that kicks in quickly thanks to its own built-in battery. The menu arrangement has been simplified, with the automaker claiming that the most important functions are no more than a couple of taps away. Two onboard LTE modems allow the car to provide infotainment as it normally would -- streaming some media, for example -- while also downloading over-the-air updates for the vehicle. Like the previous Land Rover, it has a 12.3-inch gauge display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to an optional full-color head-up display.

Second-row occupants get a little tech for themselves, too, by way of new tablet holders integrated into the front seatbacks that let passengers mount a device with a USB port located right behind the holder to reduce wire clutter. The LTE modem's hotspot can accommodate up to eight devices, to boot.

Two powertrains are on offer, but four total trims are available. The Discovery 2.0L S and 2.0L S R-Dynamic use a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 good for 296 horsepower, with the trims costing $55,250 and $57,750, respectively. Buyers can also step up to the 3.0L S R-Dynamic and the 3.0L HSE R-Dynamic, which rock a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six making 355 hp. Those two models will set you back $63,250 and $70,250, respectively.