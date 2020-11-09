2021 Land Rover Discovery update focuses on the tech

The Land Rover Discovery only came back to the US a couple of years ago, but Land Rover has already seen fit to throw some decently sized updates at the latest version of the Disco.
Out back, the LED taillights also have a new running-light design, while a gloss-black panel bridges the gap between the two, and it now incorporates the Discovery badge.
Up front, there's a new LED headlight signature that moves the running lights lower, while the bumper picks up a wider body-color element, in addition to more aggressive side vents below the headlights.
If you want your Discovery to look as aggressive as possible, a new R-Dynamic trim picks up dark exterior accents for a bit more menace.
The tech is the real star of the 2021 Land Rover Discovery, though.
The center console now houses an 11.4-inch high-definition touchscreen running the automaker's Pivi Pro infotainment software.
Land Rover promises instant startup times and a navigation system that kicks in quickly thanks to its own built-in battery.
The menu arrangement has been simplified, with the automaker claiming that the most important functions are no more than a couple of taps away.
Two onboard LTE modems allow the car to operate normally -- streaming some media, for example -- while also downloading over-the-air updates for the vehicle.
