2021 Kia K5 priced from $24,455, just $100 more than current Optima

Kia's brand-new Optima -- sorry, K5 -- was just revealed last week, but the svelte new sedan is already finding its way to dealers. Pricing for the full K5 lineup was announced on Monday, and despite a number of big upgrades over the 2020 Optima, the new K5 isn't much more expensive.
A base K5 LX will run you $24,445, including $965 for destination, which is just $100 more than a 2020 Optima. (Note: All subsequent prices include this destination charge.) But even this most basic trim is really nicely equipped. Sure, you have to deal with downmarket 16-inch wheels, but the K5 LX comes standard with LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch color infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist and automatic high beams. Step up to the LXS -- $25,445 -- and you'll add niceties like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and pushbutton start.
Next comes the K5 GT-Line at $26,355. Here, you get 18-inch wheels, LED fog lights and a mix of cloth and leatherette seating. A GT-Line Premium Package ($1,600) unlocks adaptive cruise control, forward-collision avoidance, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging.
The K5 EX ($28,955) adds a whole bunch of other standard goodies, including full-leatherette seats, heated and cooled front seats, satellite radio, wireless charging and parking sensors. You can also opt for the EX Premium Package ($3,400) which adds a heated steering wheel, Bose audio system, adaptive cruise control with Kia's Highway Driving Assistant, parking sensors and a larger, 10.2-inch infotainment screen -- though, weirdly, the larger multimedia option uses wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, not wireless.
All of the aforementioned models are powered by a 1.6-liter turbo I4 engine with 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional on the LXS and GT-Line; those versions cost $27,555 and $30,055, respectively. The GT-Line AWD can be had with a Special Edition pack, for $800, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward-collision avoidance, Highway Driving Assistant, a panoramic sunroof, Wolf Gray exterior paint, red leatherette seats, the 10.2-inch infotainment screen, navigation and other upgrades.
At the top of the ladder, you'll find the K5 GT at $31,455. This model gets a 2.5-liter turbo I4 with 290 hp, 311 lb-ft of torque and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard for now, but all-wheel drive will soon be available. The GT comes with all the bells and whistles, especially if you select the $4,000 GT1 package, which adds the 10.2-inch screen, a heated steering wheel, Highway Driving Assistant (and therefore, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist), parking sensors, cooled seats and a whole lot more.
The 2021 Kia K5 already impressed us when we drove a Korean-spec version last year, and we'll be getting our first shot at the US-specific model this week. Stay tuned for our full first drive in the coming days.
