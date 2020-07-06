2021 Jeep Wrangler will get updates to better battle Bronco, report says

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

The Jeep Wrangler has long stood as an off-road outlier, putting function before just about anything else. But soon the Ford Bronco will rise from the ashes to finally give the Wrangler something to compete against, which means we're set for one serious fight in the coming years. A new report gives us some insight into how Jeep is preparing for this moment.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler will sport some updates specifically meant to better position it against the Bronco, Mopar Insiders reports, citing sources at Jeep dealerships familiar with the pending updates. Jeep has not officially mentioned anything about the 2021 Wrangler as of this writing, and the automaker did not immediately return a request for comment, but automakers routinely decline to discuss future products off their internal schedule.

The Wrangler's alleged updates cover powertrain and technology, mostly. When it comes to the bits you can't see, the Sport model will be able to option the Selec-Trac transfer case that automatically shifts from two- to four-wheel drive depending on conditions, and Rubicon models get an updated Rock-Trac setup with similar capabilities. Wranglers with the 7-inch Uconnect infotainment screen will get tire-fill alerts that honk the horn when the tires are aired to the proper pressure, which will be mighty helpful for off-roaders adding pressure back into their tires after a day of rock crawling. Rubicon models will also be privy to the Off-Road Plus mode from the Gladiator, which permits higher vehicle speeds with the rear locker engaged.

On the tech front, the Wrangler Sport S will reportedly shift the Technology Group package from optional to standard equipment. This adds Uconnect's 7-inch screen with SiriusXM satellite radio and smartphone mirroring, in addition to a color display in the gauge cluster and automatic climate control. The Gladiator Rubicon's forward-facing camera will reportedly land on the Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon trims, too.

This only gives us one part of the puzzle. While the addition of new tech on the Wrangler will definitely help it in the sales battle with the Bronco, Ford's SUV is not out yet, and the automaker hasn't dished deets regarding standard and optional equipment, so it's hard to truly compare the two right now. Once the Bronco is unveiled later this month, though, the comparisons can begin in full force.