2021 Jeep Compass loses manual transmission you probably forgot it had

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Hey, did you know the Jeep Compass is available with a six-speed manual transmission? No, really, it is. Or I guess I should say it was, as the stick-shift option is allegedly going away for 2021, according to a dealer order guide obtained by CarsDirect Monday.

The entry-level Compass Sport and Latitude 4x4 trims are the only ones available with the six-speed manual, mated to a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter I4 engine. As is the case with lots of other cars, the manual take rate only made up a very small percentage of Compass sales; "There wasn't much of a demand," a Jeep spokesperson told CarsDirect.

Practically none of the Compass' compact SUV competitors offers a manual transmission option -- only the Subaru Crosstrek comes to mind. The 2021 Compass will use either a six- or nine-speed automatic transmission, depending on trim, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

CarsDirect reports that the 2021 Jeep Compass will cost $25,390 including destination, which is only $115 more than a base 2020 model with the automatic transmission (currently a $1,500 option). Look for the 2021 Compass to hit Jeep dealers later this year.