2021 Jaguar F-Pace and XF pricing to start at $51,145 and $45,145, respectively

Jaguar

As we've seen recently, Jaguar is thinning its herd a bit and discontinuing models that are either somewhat redundant in its lineup or that just plain aren't selling. The F-Pace SUV and XF sedan fall into neither of these categories and that's no bad thing. Both are nice to look at and drive, but will they uphold that proud Jag tradition of costing slightly less than you might think?

Of course they do and to prove that, the F-Pace starts at just $51,145 (including destination) for the P250 model with its 246-horsepower engine and all-wheel drive. Things go up from there, of course, with the top-tier P400 R-Dynamic S model, packing a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 395 horsepower starting at $66,350, also including destination.

Being a sedan, the XF is just a bit cheaper. The base P250 S model has the same 246-horsepower inline-four cylinder engine as the F-Pace, but the XF is offered in rear-wheel drive and starts at $45,145. The top trim P300 R-Dynamic SE shares its engine with the similarly-named F-Pace but, again, is rear-wheel drive and much cheaper. It will set you back just $51,145 before options.

The most significant change for both models for 2021 is the introduction of a new infotainment system called Pivi Pro, which made its debut in the brand new Land Rover Defender. We've experienced it in a production-spec Defender and while it's better than the outgoing system, it's not exactly on the level of Porsche PCM or Audi's MMI Touch.

We've got other stories that go more fully in-depth on what's changed for '21 on both models, so be sure to go and check them out.