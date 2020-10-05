2021 Jaguar XF: Big cat on the prowl

The Jaguar XF has been refreshed for 2021.
This sedan's interior features new materials and greater attention to detail.
The XF remains a handsome car.
Wheels up to 20 inches in diameter are offered.
New fender vents with Jaguar's iconic "leaper" logo adorn the XF.
This car's interior looks better than ever.
The XF's center console sweeps up to meet the dashboard.
The shifter features cricket-ball stitching, a very British touch.
An 11.4-inch infotainment screen dominates this car's interior.
