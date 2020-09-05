2021 Infiniti QX80 gets an updated smart rearview mirror, pricing

Infiniti

Let's be honest, the Infiniti QX80 (and, by extension, its poorer cousin the Nissan Armada) has some old-ass bones at this point, but it's still a big comfy SUV that can hold lots of people and lots of stuff. It's also a lot cheaper than a Land Cruiser.

That's why we weren't totally surprised to see that it's getting yet another mild update for the 2021 model year, rather than a merciful death or a meaningful refresh -- still, things aren't all doom and gloom for Infiniti's largest adult son.

The big news in Infiniti's Thursday announcement is that the QX80's camera-based rearview mirror system, aka Smart Rear-View Mirror system (SVRM) in Inifiniti-speak, is getting a little technological love to enhance the system's functionality and improve the user experience. Specifically, it's getting enhanced resolution and a wider screen. Earth-shattering? No, but genuinely useful in a full-size SUV.

Infiniti is also renaming its trim stack for the big ute brute. Now buyers will be able to select between Sensory, Premium Select and Luxe trims. Two of those sound like spa packages, and one sounds like a grade of meat. Perhaps Infiniti's marketeers should take another crack at that next year.

Finally, Infiniti is giving us pricing on its biggest-and-most-body-on-frame SUV. The base Luxe QX80 with two-wheel drive (why bother?) will start at $70,445, and you'll have to add on an additional $3,100 if you want to drive all four wheels.