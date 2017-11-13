  • 2018 Infiniti QX80 Dubai debut
2018 Infiniti QX80 is a refined Goliath

A more traditional, upright face replaces the QX80's controversial front end.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The QX80 has always delivered a posh ride with surprising performance, and the 2018 shouldn't change that.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

A redesigned rear end includes a more squared-off rear fascia and slimmer tail-lamps.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The QX80's excellent quilted leather surfaces to have made the transition to this 2018 model, but the seats are new.

Infiniti

The new, more upright grille necessitates a higher hoodline.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The Infiniti QX80's underpinnings date back to the 2011 model year.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

There's updated infotainment and a redesigned center console for brought-in tech like larger phones and tablets.

Infiniti

The QX80 has never been short on cabin space.

Infiniti

A 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 remains the only engine on offer in North America.

Infiniti

Keep clicking or scrolling through for more images of the 2018 Infiniti QX80.

Infiniti

Infiniti

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Wider rocker panel steps should help ease ingress and egress.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow
