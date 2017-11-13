2018 Infiniti QX80 is a refined Goliath

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
A more traditional, upright face replaces the QX80's controversial front end.
The QX80 has always delivered a posh ride with surprising performance, and the 2018 shouldn't change that.
A redesigned rear end includes a more squared-off rear fascia and slimmer tail-lamps.
The QX80's excellent quilted leather surfaces to have made the transition to this 2018 model, but the seats are new.
The new, more upright grille necessitates a higher hoodline.
The Infiniti QX80's underpinnings date back to the 2011 model year.
There's updated infotainment and a redesigned center console for brought-in tech like larger phones and tablets.
The QX80 has never been short on cabin space.
A 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 remains the only engine on offer in North America.
Keep clicking or scrolling through for more images of the 2018 Infiniti QX80.
Wider rocker panel steps should help ease ingress and egress.
