2021 Infiniti Q50 Sensory trim mixes sport and luxury

Welcome the Infiniti Q50 to its seventh year on sale; for 2021, it keeps things rather tame overall. If you're looking for a happy medium between sport and luxury, however, Infiniti will gladly show you the new Sensory trim on the menu. The Japanese luxury brand detailed the 2021 Q50 on Tuesday and announced the latest trim level to join the sedan.

Technically, the Q50's Red Sport 400 trim sits atop the sedan's range, but if you remove it from the equation, since it packs a whopping 100 horsepower more than the standard Q50 models, this new Sensory trim is the cream of the crop. It mixes luxurious and sporting elements, but sticks with the 300-hp version of the sedan's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. The front and rear fascias get a "sport design," while power folding mirrors make their way to the trim as standard equipment. Inside, the sporting elements continue with leather-finished sport seats and a headliner finished in black. Black open-pore wood adds a touch of class to the sporty trim.

If you're digging the Sensory trim, it starts at $48,625 after a $1,025 destination charge. Opt for all-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive and the cost increases to $50,625.

Other trim levels hold steady for 2021 with prices starting at $37,625 for the least expensive Q50. You will find a suite of active safety systems now made standard for the latest model, which includes features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors and a surround-view monitor. Back at the top end for the Red Sport 400, you can have your performance sedan with a newly optional carbon fiber trim.