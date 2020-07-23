2021 Ford Bronco Ford Bronco price Ford Bronco reveal 2021 Ford F-150 iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition: Another blackout trim package for the masses

If you need a Kona with darker elements, the Night Edition is here.

2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition

Honestly, I think there are way better-looking specs for the Kona, and it looks better in brighter colors.

 Hyundai

The 2021 Hyundai Kona jumps on the blackout package bandwagon with the new Night Edition.

Hyundai revealed the limited-run compact crossover on Wednesday, though to be fair, there's more than just some black trim accents to make the Night Edition stand out. Most notably, it gets a set of 18-inch Rays wheels finished in a semigloss black. But that's about it.

The rest of the gear includes standard LED headlights and taillights, other gloss-black interior and exterior trim accents and aluminum sport pedals.

2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition

Black trim covers the typical brightwork.

 Hyundai

The Kona Night Edition does sport the optional 1.6-liter turbo-four engine, which makes 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, so it has more spunk than other Kona variants. There's also a seven-speed dual clutch transmission to send power to the wheels.

Hyundai didn't share how much buyers will have to fork over for the blacked-out Kona, which also comes in white and gray if there's too much black going on. However, since the turbo engine is standard, it'll likely mirror the Kona Limited's price, which starts at $27,240 after a $1,140 destination charge. It's also not clear how many Hyundai plans to build, so if you want one, you should probably start talking to a dealer now.

