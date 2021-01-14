2021 Honda Ridgeline has standard AWD and a $37,665 price tag

Enlarge Image Honda

The Honda Ridgeline is an interesting alternative to the traditional midsize pickup. What it lacks in outright towing or payload capabilities it more than makes up for with excellent on-road manners and plenty of functionality. The Ridgeline gets a number of updates for 2021, none of which change the overall form factor. Because of that, it's not much more expensive heading into the 2021 model year, either.

Honda on Thursday confirmed the 2021 Ridgeline will start at $37,665 (including $1,175 for destination) when it hits dealers next month. Yes, that's a $2,670 increase from the base price of a 2020 Ridgeline, but before you rush to the comments section, hold on just a sec. The 2021 Ridgeline comes standard with all-wheel drive, something that cost an extra $2,240 on the 2020 truck. Using a more apples-to-apples AWD comparison, the 2021 Ridgeline only costs $430 more, also due to a slightly higher destination charge.

That $37,665 price is for the base 2021 Ridgeline Sport. The more generously equipped RTL, RTL-E and Black Edition trims cost $40,645, $43,595 and $45,095, respectively.

The most obvious change for the 2021 Ridgeline is new front-end styling, with a redesigned hood, squared-off nose and updated front fenders. The Ridgeline gets a prominent skid plate and new grille, too. Overall, the refreshed design makes the Ridgeline look a little more like a traditional truck, even if that means compromising some of the older model's clean lines. Inside, the Display Audio infotainment system adds a volume knob (thank goodness) and wireless phone charging is available, too.

There's an optional $2,800 HPD Package you can add that comes with its own unique grille, black fender flares, bronze-colored wheels and bed-side graphics. Honda is offering a few other dealer-installed option packages as well, ranging in price from $270 to $1,465.

Every Ridgeline is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 280 horsepower, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance tech is standard, too, including collision-mitigation braking, forward-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Look for the 2021 Ridgeline to arrive in Honda dealers beginning Feb. 2.