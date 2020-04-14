Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting juiced-up performance specs

Enlarge Image Ford

If you've had your heart set on Ford's Mustang Mach-E, but were a little bummed about its performance specs, then the folks over at MachEForum.com have some excellent news for you -- those specs are getting bumped.

According to MachEForum's unnamed dealer source, the Blue Oval is improving the horsepower, torque and power density of its first built-to-purpose EV. Now, before you get all twitterpated over Tesla-like numbers, the performance boost isn't massive. The most significant increase is for the top-tier all-wheel drive extended-range model, which sees 14 horsepower, 11 pound-feet and 10 kilowatts, respectively.

The other models see increases ranging from 8 hp on the extended-range RWD model to 11 hp on the standard-range AWD and RWD models. Torque goes up by 11 lb.-ft. across the board.

So, why did Dearborn decide to juice the Mach-E? Well, Ford is opting to keep clam on the subject (we asked), but we'd expect that it's a combination of keeping up with the market and generally finding software efficiencies -- something that Tesla has done semiregularly on its cars.

If you're not already one of the Mach-E hopefuls, and you've been sitting on the fence, then perhaps this spec increase in combination with the Mach-E's winter-driving chops will be enough to get you to plunk down a deposit.