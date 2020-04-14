If you've had your heart set on Ford's Mustang Mach-E, but were a little bummed about its performance specs, then the folks over at MachEForum.com have some excellent news for you -- those specs are getting bumped.
According to MachEForum's unnamed dealer source, the Blue Oval is improving the horsepower, torque and power density of its first built-to-purpose EV. Now, before you get all twitterpated over Tesla-like numbers, the performance boost isn't massive. The most significant increase is for the top-tier all-wheel drive extended-range model, which sees 14 horsepower, 11 pound-feet and 10 kilowatts, respectively.
The other models see increases ranging from 8 hp on the extended-range RWD model to 11 hp on the standard-range AWD and RWD models. Torque goes up by 11 lb.-ft. across the board.
So, why did Dearborn decide to juice the Mach-E? Well, Ford is opting to keep clam on the subject (we asked), but we'd expect that it's a combination of keeping up with the market and generally finding software efficiencies -- something that Tesla has done semiregularly on its cars.
If you're not already one of the Mach-E hopefuls, and you've been sitting on the fence, then perhaps this spec increase in combination with the Mach-E's winter-driving chops will be enough to get you to plunk down a deposit.
Discuss: Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting juiced-up performance specs
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.