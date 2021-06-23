2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT EPA range exceeds initial targets

Ford

Final EPA range estimates for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT arrived this morning, and they're good news for potential buyers. After the feds' slew of testing, the sportiest of all Mach-E variants will go 270 miles on a full battery. As for the GT's amped-up sibling, the Mach-E GT Performance Edition, it will do 260 miles with a battery charged to completion.

Ford's mighty happy with the results, since its internal range targets were much lower. The company thought the GT would return 250 miles of range initially, and the GT Performance Edition was only thought to provide 235 miles of range. Claps to the Blue Oval, then.

It's double-good for the Performance Edition, since the automaker noted more than half of all orders for the Mach-E GT are for the high-performance version. The range-topping model comes with Pirelli summer rubber and a MagneRide damping system, plus some extra torque: 34 pound-feet more than the standard GT, to be exact, for 634 lb-ft. Both electric SUVs muster 480 horsepower.

Deliveries of the first Mustang Mach-E GT SUVs start this fall, and order books remain open. You can nab a GT for $61,000 after a $1,100 destination charge, and a GT Performance Edition for $66,000. Both are also eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit.