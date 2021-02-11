GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is on its way to dealers now

And the 2021 Mustang lineup as a whole is here with a handful of changes.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1Enlarge Image

It's here!

 Ford

Rejoice, pony car fans. The first cars from a limited batch of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 models is now on its way to dealers, the automaker said on Thursday. The Blue Oval said the first cars left the assembly plant and are en route to dealers as you read this, plus it detailed a few other changes to the 2021 Mustang.

We already know the whole story surrounding the bridge-building Mustang Mach 1, but those shopping other ponies will find some changes. For instance, the latest Mustang Shelby GT500 now features an optional Carbon Fiber Handling Package. As the name implies, it adds, well, carbon fiber and more handling gear. Specifically, the package bundles 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels, adjustable strut top mounts, a Gurney flap and more.

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

I'm digging this yellow color a lot.

 Ford

For both the standard Mustang and Shelby, buyers can also choose to coat their cars in new Grabber Yellow, Antimatter Blue and Carbonized Gray Metallic paints. The Mustang Mach 1, meanwhile, introduces its exclusive Fighter Jet Gray hue. These aren't major changes, to be sure, but it's always fun to see Ford updating the color palette to keep the Mustang fresh. Grabber Yellow, in particular, looks quite good.

The official build and price tool is live for all Mustang models as of this morning, so you can click through and build your dream 2021 Mustang, should you so desire.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

