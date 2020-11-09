2021 Ford Bronco production date possibly leaked

Enlarge Image Ford

Good news for Bronco fans this morning: According to a leaked document that surfaced on the Bronco6G forum late Friday evening, the 2021 Ford Bronco could start production on March 22. Yay!

Ford's kept quiet about when Bronco production will kick off, merely standing by its timeline of a spring 2021 production start. March 22 definitely falls in that timeline, coming just two days after spring officially kicks off in this part of the world. Ford did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the leaked document, however, so we still need to take this information with a grain of salt.

The document also includes two other dates that will be important for dealers ready to stock Broncos as soon as possible. On Dec. 7, dealers will be able to place orders as part of the initial order acceptance process, according to the document. Then on Jan. 14, Ford will start scheduling all of the dealer orders it receives. There's no word on when Bronco reservation holders will start to convert their hand raises into an actual order, however. We've heard in the past that it will also occur in January, so keep patient, Bronco fans.

If the production timeline is true, that's just four months away before the first Broncos get ready to hit the street. After years of waiting, we're so close to seeing the iconic off-road SUV return.