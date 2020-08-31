Some 2021 Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon SUVs are buggy -- literally

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Typically when we say a particular vehicle is buggy, we mean it has some quirks to iron out. In the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon's case, they're legitimately buggy. As in, full of bugs. Specifically, mayflies.

According to an Automotive News report Monday, the insects are causing frustrating delivery delays for dealerships doing their best to practice patience for the revamped SUVs. Amid supply constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic, many dealers are itching for more trucks and SUVs to sell. The Tahoe and Yukon are two of General Motors' cash cows.

AN cited a technical service bulletin alerting Chevy and GMC dealers of a process to remove a residue from the hoods, chrome trim and windshields of delivered Tahoe and Yukon vehicles. The residue was so bad on a particular Tahoe that the hood needed repainting, according to the report.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the report, the SUVs were stored near a lake -- where mayflies typically live -- which GM believes caused the residue problem on a couple thousand SUVs. An entomologist told the publication the residue is somewhat bizarre, however, since the bugs wouldn't be eating anything to create, well, the poo that would stain the vehicles so badly. It's not as if these vehicles are slamming into mayflies during transport to create splatters; the residue reportedly occurred while the SUVs simply sat near the lake.

According to the service bulletin AN viewed, GM said the SUVs should receive an application of bug remover and a brushless wash before a polish and a paint inspection.