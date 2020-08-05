2021 Audi E-Tron gets big price cut and small range increase

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi is slashing the price of its E-Tron electric SUV for the 2021 model year, the company announced Tuesday. At $66,995 including $1,025 for destination, the 2021 E-Tron is some $8,800 less expensive than before (technically $8,900, but the destination charge increased by $100).

Audi was able to lower the E-Tron's price by creating a new entry-level model, called Premium, to slot below the current Premium Plus and Prestige trims. The Premium trim comes with 20-inch wheels, heated seats and steering wheel, a power liftgate, lane-departure warning and more. A $3,500 Convenience Plus Package adds niceties like a full suite of driver-assistance goodies and the Black Optic exterior treatment.

In addition to the lower price, the E-Tron now boasts more electric driving range. Thanks to "optimized drive system hardware and software adjustments," according to Audi, the 2021 E-Tron now has an EPA-estimated range of 222 miles, up from 204. Even so, that still puts the E-Tron behind other electric luxury crossovers like the Jaguar I-Pace (234 miles) and both the Tesla Model X (258 miles) and Model Y (315 miles).

Along with the standard E-Tron SUV, the Audi E-Tron Sportback will go on sale later this year. It's largely identical to the standard E-Tron, just with a slightly swoopier shape and a slightly lower range (218 miles). The Sportback will cost $70,125 including destination -- a $3,130 increase over the standard 2021 E-Tron.

Look for both versions of the Audi E-Tron to go on sale later this year.