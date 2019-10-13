Coupes

Steph Papadakis is back to assemble the first 1,000-hp 2020 Toyota Supra engine

Getting the BMW-designed motor to that power level will take some specially designed parts, but not as many as you might think.

A while ago, we featured a video by racing legend Steph Papadakis in which he pulled the BMW-designed engine out of a brand-new 2020 Toyota Supra and tore it to bits in anticipation of turning it into a 1,000-horsepower racing motor.

Well, it's been a while, and not only has he released a video (embedded above) going through the plan to get the engine to its lofty target power figure, but he also has one showing the engine rebuild. One thing about the latter video, embedded below, that we found especially interesting was the number of special BMW tools that were needed to make reassembly possible.

Those special tools might make it fairly tough for home-gamers to tackle engine rebuilds years from now, but watching them work is neat. Speaking of watching them work, seeing Steph rebuild the engine is pretty damned relaxing.

So, with that in mind, kick back and pour yourself another cup of coffee and watch as arguably the first 1,000-hp 2020 Supra engine gets built.

Now playing: Watch this: 5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra
1:54
