2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road hits the dirt in Chicago

Toyota on Thursday unveiled the 2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road at the Chicago Auto Show.     

While some of these types of packages only offer a more rugged aesthetic, Toyota also brought a few changes that genuinely give the RAV4 a bit more overlanding cred.

It starts with beefier suspension, which Toyota claims is inspired by Ryan Millen's RAV4 rally car    

The package's part alterations are capped off with 18-inch TRD wheels and Falken all-terrain tires.     

Inside, there's red stitching and trim, in addition to leatherette seat material with "TRD" stitching into the headrests.

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Off-Road arrives in the fall.     

For context's sake, the RAV4 Adventure is the second most expensive trim at $32,900.

Pricing for this new trim has yet to be announced, though.

