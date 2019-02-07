2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road hits the dirt in Chicago

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Toyota on Thursday unveiled the 2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road at the Chicago Auto Show.
While some of these types of packages only offer a more rugged aesthetic, Toyota also brought a few changes that genuinely give the RAV4 a bit more overlanding cred.
It starts with beefier suspension, which Toyota claims is inspired by Ryan Millen's RAV4 rally car
The package's part alterations are capped off with 18-inch TRD wheels and Falken all-terrain tires.
Inside, there's red stitching and trim, in addition to leatherette seat material with "TRD" stitching into the headrests.
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Off-Road arrives in the fall.
For context's sake, the RAV4 Adventure is the second most expensive trim at $32,900.
Pricing for this new trim has yet to be announced, though.