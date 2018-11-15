2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid to debut at LA auto show

Toyota

In addition to revealing the 2020 Corolla sedan Thursday night in California, Toyota made another announcement about its compact-car future. Toyota Motor North America vice president Jack Hollis told reporters that the automaker will introduce a Corolla Hybrid at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

That will mark the first time the Toyota Corolla -- a nameplate that spans more than 50 years and claimed 46 million global sales -- has offered a hybrid powertrain in the US. Toyota offered no other details on the car tonight, promising only that we'd learn more when it debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 28. A teaser photo hints only that, like the company's other hybrids, the Corolla will have a blue-tinged Toyota badge.

We can, however, make some educated guesses about the Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Because the new Corolla sedan rides on a version of the same TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) modular platform used for the newest Prius, it's not inconceivable that the Corolla hybrid would share that car's efficient drivetrain. Of course, the LA show Toyota will also introduce a new version of the Prius, which we think will finally add all-wheel drive as an option. Also up in the air: Will the Corolla Hybrid be offered as a sedan or a hatchback or both?

Those answers will be answered in less than two weeks' time when the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is fully revealed in LA. Until then, be sure to check out our coverage of the standard 2020 Corolla sedan.