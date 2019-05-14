Porsche Cayenne S Coupe splits the difference between Turbo and base models

Porsche loves itself a fully stocked lineup. S variants, Turbo variants, Turbo S variants -- no matter the badge, Porsche will find some way to expand upon it. When the Cayenne Coupe debuted, the automaker showed off just two trims, but it wasn't bound to stay that way forever.

Porsche on Tuesday unveiled the 2020 Cayenne S Coupe. Just as there's a Cayenne S hanging out between the base and Turbo variants of the regular Cayenne, we're now one step closer to lineup parity with the Cayenne Coupe. There are still a few more to go (e.g. GTS, Turbo S), but for now, let's look at the Cayenne S Coupe.

Just like the Cayenne S, the Cayenne S Coupe packs a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6. Output is the same at 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission. It'll scoot to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds, but you can drop a tenth by adding one of Porsche's Lightweight Sport packages. Give it enough flat pavement, and it'll top out at 164 mph.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Speaking of the Lightweight Sport package, Porsche offers three. Not only do they add some more visual punch to the Cayenne S Coupe and other variants, they also help shave that tenth off the car's acceleration figures. They all have a few things in common, though: The packages add a carbon fiber roof, 22-inch alloy wheels and houndstooth cloth seat inserts. Cayenne Turbo Coupe models also get a sport exhaust.

The Cayenne S Coupe also adds a bunch of standard equipment that's optional on the non-coupe Cayenne. This includes the performance-oriented Sport Chrono Package, 20-inch alloy wheels, sport seats, a glass roof and seating for four; don't worry, you can still outfit the Cayenne Coupe with a traditional bench seat in the second row if that's more your speed.

No matter the trim, all Cayenne Coupes sport the same physical changes compared to the regular Cayenne. The roof is 0.78 inches lower, the windshield and rear glass have steeper rakes and the rear track is a bit wider.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe is expected to arrive at dealers this fall. It'll cost $88,600, or $89,850 once you factor in the impossible-to-remove destination charge. That's much closer to the base Cayenne Coupe's $76,500 post-destination price than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe's MSRP of $131,350, despite being almost exactly in the middle of the lineup's power output.