2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe goes green with new E-Hybrid models

Porsche is pretty smart about bestowing every variant of a lineup with the same trims. On the same day Porsche announced the Turbo S E-Hybrid variant of its standard Cayenne, it's also rolling out plug-in hybrid variants for the shapelier Cayenne Coupe, too.
Porsche on Monday unveiled the 2020 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe. In essence, it's most of the same stuff that you'll find on the long-roof Cayenne, just with less cargo space and more style.
We'll start with the less-powerful one. The 2020 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe uses a 3.0-liter V6 with an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and its standard eight-speed automatic transmission. It puts out a net 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, enough to shove the car to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds before topping out at 157 mph. The 14.1-kWh battery should be good for 20-ish miles of range, by our estimates.
The Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe also has a few extra standard features over the standard Cayenne E-Hybrid. Eight-way power sport seats, a fixed glass panoramic roof and 20-inch alloy wheels are standard with the fashion-forward variant, which also features a pair of slightly lower seats in the second row on account of its sloped roof. This model will set you back $87,750, including the mandatory $1,350 destination charge.
The beefier Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe uses that same electric motor and battery, but here, it's slapped onto a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Output is sent through the ceiling, putting down a meaty 670 hp and 663 lb.-ft. The sprint to 60 mph takes just 3.6 seconds, and the top speed is bumped up to 183 mph.
Standard equipment abounds on the Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe, given its position atop the Cayenne Coupe lineup. Porsche's carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, as is adaptive dampers and torque vectoring. There are still options, though, like a louder sport exhaust and rear-axle steering. Eighteen-way adaptive sport seats are standard, too, for a little extra comfort. The price is just as high as the output, with the Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe starting at $165,750 including destination.
Discuss: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe goes green with new E-Hybrid models
