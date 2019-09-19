2020 Nissan Murano will cost a few hundred bucks more

Nissan

Shoppers will face ever so slightly higher prices for the 2020 Nissan Murano, but the least expensive trim gets away with a minor $160 price increase.

Nissan on Wednesday announced prices for the 2020 Murano and said the entry-level Murano S will start at $32,575 after a $1,045 destination charge. The starting cost reflects the $160 increase, too. Where buyers will see the biggest jump is the volume-selling SV trim.

Comparing the 2020 prices with published 2019 figures, the Murano SV will now cost $620 more than last year before any other options. While a few hundred dollars may seem minuscule in the grand scheme of car buying, it's a significant premium given that the 2020 model of the midsize crossover SUV is essentially carryover. Nissan did mention additional standard equipment for the SV, SL and Platinum trims but didn't specify what's new. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

The other price bumps are rather low. Buyers will see a $300 increase for the SL trim and just a $100 increase on the top-of-the-line Platinum model.

Last year saw a refresh for the Murano with tweaked styling inside and out. This year, Nissan Safety Shield 360 is offered on more trims, too. The system bundles six active safety features as standard. Additionally, buyers can choose a new exterior color called super black.

Front-wheel drive remains standard with all-wheel drive offered on every trim as an extra-cost option. Under the hood, the trusty 3.5-liter V6 remains pumping 260 horsepower and connects to a CVT. Shoppers will find the crossover on sale at dealers now.