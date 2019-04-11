The mid-engine Chevy Corvette will debut on July 18

Chevrolet

After literally decades of rumors and hype and anticipation, Chevrolet will finally debut the long-awaited, mid-engine Corvette coupe this summer. The company tweeted a teaser of the eighth-generation Corvette on Thursday, and confirmed the big reveal day will be July 18, 2019.

Last we heard, the mid-engine Corvette was delayed due to its electrical system not being up to snuff. We initially expected the car to debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in January.

We've also heard rumors that the mid-engine Corvette will be called Manta Ray (the current, seventh-generation Corvette coupe is called Stingray). As for exactly what engine will reside amidships, that's still unknown, but rumors have suggested a 520-horsepower V8 will be on offer.

Leading up to the full reveal in July, Chevrolet will post updates to a dedicated website it launched Thursday. You can bet we -- and the rest of the motoring world -- will be bookmarking this page.