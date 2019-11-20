2020 Mazda CX-30 arrives in US with $22,945 starting price

Mazda first showed its new CX-30 crossover at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. It's a tweener SUV that essentially splits the difference between the compact CX-5 and subcompact CX-3 (yes, it should have just been called CX-4). Here at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, Mazda's latest crossover finally has the chance to greet the American public.
When it goes on sale, the 2020 CX-30 will be priced from $22,945, including $1,045 for destination, Mazda confirmed Wednesday. The standard CX-30 includes 16-inch wheels, LED taillights and daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights.
From there, the $24,945 (including destination) Select trim adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system. (I'll never understand why this stuff isn't standard on the base model, but whatever.) The Select trim also gets 18-inch wheels, rear cross-traffic alert and keyless entry.
The $27,245 CX-30 Preferred adds a 12-speaker Bose sound system, heated seats and SiriusXM satellite radio. The range-topping, $29,245 CX-30 Premium, meanwhile, gets a head-up display, leather seats, power liftgate, moonroof, LED headlights and more.
The CX-30's interior looks a lot like what you'll find in the Mazda3. The overall design is very similar, with the new Mazda Connect infotainment screen set far back in the dash. The CX-30 is pretty plush inside, too, though a little short on passenger and cargo space -- again, just like the Mazda3.
Every CX-30 uses the same engine: Mazda's 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated I4 with 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque -- the same engine you'll find in the Mazda3. If you want to add all-wheel drive, it's a $1,400 option across all trim levels. And if my time behind the wheel of a Mazda3 is anything to go on, I'm willing to bet the CX-30 will be pretty nice to drive.
Look for the 2020 CX-30 to start rolling into Mazda dealers in the coming months.
Discuss: 2020 Mazda CX-30 arrives in US with $22,945 starting price
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.