2020 Mazda CX-30 arrives in US with $22,945 starting price

Mazda first showed its new CX-30 crossover at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. It's a tweener SUV that essentially splits the difference between the compact CX-5 and subcompact CX-3 (yes, it should have just been called CX-4). Here at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, Mazda's latest crossover finally has the chance to greet the American public.

When it goes on sale, the 2020 CX-30 will be priced from $22,945, including $1,045 for destination, Mazda confirmed Wednesday. The standard CX-30 includes 16-inch wheels, LED taillights and daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights.

From there, the $24,945 (including destination) Select trim adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system. (I'll never understand why this stuff isn't standard on the base model, but whatever.) The Select trim also gets 18-inch wheels, rear cross-traffic alert and keyless entry.

The $27,245 CX-30 Preferred adds a 12-speaker Bose sound system, heated seats and SiriusXM satellite radio. The range-topping, $29,245 CX-30 Premium, meanwhile, gets a head-up display, leather seats, power liftgate, moonroof, LED headlights and more.

The CX-30's interior looks a lot like what you'll find in the Mazda3. The overall design is very similar, with the new Mazda Connect infotainment screen set far back in the dash. The CX-30 is pretty plush inside, too, though a little short on passenger and cargo space -- again, just like the Mazda3.

Every CX-30 uses the same engine: Mazda's 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated I4 with 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque -- the same engine you'll find in the Mazda3. If you want to add all-wheel drive, it's a $1,400 option across all trim levels. And if my time behind the wheel of a Mazda3 is anything to go on, I'm willing to bet the CX-30 will be pretty nice to drive.

Look for the 2020 CX-30 to start rolling into Mazda dealers in the coming months.