2020 Lexus RX sees small price bump, Android Auto capability

Lexus

Slow to adopt Android Auto, Toyota is slowly boarding the bandwagon along with its luxury division Lexus. On Tuesday, Lexus announced the 2020 RX and RX-L crossovers will be the first models to include the Android-powered phone mirroring system. It joins Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa capability.

Android Auto is the largest change on the technology side of things to the 2020 Lexus RX, which will cost buyers $45,175 to start. All prices include a mandatory destination charge. The price nets an RX 350 model with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is a $1,400 option for all models. After whipping out a calculator for some quick math, buyers face a $330 price bump over the 2019 model year RX to start.

Lexus detailed a handful of other changes that it said will improve the luxury crossover. For better ergonomics, the infotainment touchscreen is now 5.5 inches closer to the driver and still comes in standard 8-inch or optional 12.3-inch versions. Two more USB ports are part of the package now and Lexus made room for a specially made cell phone storage area, too.

The design doesn't change much from the 2019 model, but the grille does boast a slightly different shape. Lexus said the grille shapes differ slightly and it tweaked the grille surround for a more cohesive look all around.

Under the metal, drivers should notice improved steering response with thicker, yet lighter, front and rear stabilizer bars. Retuned shock absorbers and new dampers will also provide a smoother ride, per the luxury brand.

For 2020, the racy-looking RX F Sport returns and will cost $48,975 to start and the more frugal RX 450h model rings in at $47,775 and boasts a 30 miles per gallon combined estimated rating from the EPA. Each flavor of RX and three-row RX-L will be at dealers shortly as production for the new models has already begun.