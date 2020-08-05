2021 Ford Bronco Ford Bronco price Ford Bronco reveal 2021 Ford F-150 iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2020 Kia Telluride recalled for faulty trailer brake lights

Tellurides with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system don't play nice when towing a trailer.

Listen
- 00:57
2020 Kia TellurideEnlarge Image

Back to the dealer for nearly 87,000 of these.

 Kia

The 2020 Kia Telluride is subject to a new recall, the automaker said in documents published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Wednesday.

Telluride models equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system will not illuminate a trailer brake light when towing. The trailer brake is the extra light that illuminates when drivers tow to warn other drivers the car ahead applied the brakes. While the trailer brake light will illuminate when a driver physically engages the brakes, it will not light up with the adaptive cruise control system engaged. The problem affects 86,921 vehicles.

Because of the issue, the Telluride fails to meet federal motor safety regulations.

The fix is an easy one, however. Kia owners will need to bring their Telluride to a local dealer where a technician will install another wire harness. The new harness will in the main fuse box will send a signal to the trailer brake to light up with the adaptive cruise control system active.

Kia said the recall will begin on Sept. 10 with notices mailing out around the same time.

2020 Kia Telluride hits all the high points

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Kia Telluride is a majestic mountain SUV
4:26