2020 Kia Telluride recalled for faulty trailer brake lights

The 2020 Kia Telluride is subject to a new recall, the automaker said in documents published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Wednesday.

Telluride models equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system will not illuminate a trailer brake light when towing. The trailer brake is the extra light that illuminates when drivers tow to warn other drivers the car ahead applied the brakes. While the trailer brake light will illuminate when a driver physically engages the brakes, it will not light up with the adaptive cruise control system engaged. The problem affects 86,921 vehicles.

Because of the issue, the Telluride fails to meet federal motor safety regulations.

The fix is an easy one, however. Kia owners will need to bring their Telluride to a local dealer where a technician will install another wire harness. The new harness will in the main fuse box will send a signal to the trailer brake to light up with the adaptive cruise control system active.

Kia said the recall will begin on Sept. 10 with notices mailing out around the same time.