2020 Kia Stinger reorganizes turbo-four trims with GT-Line, report says

Kia

We love the Kia Stinger here at Roadshow. We've consistently found it provides a wonderful bang-for-your buck with great performance and features. That said, the twin-turbo V6-powered GT model has always been the one to get, with the turbo-four models acting as an afterthought.

The 2020 Kia Stinger wants to change that with some trim reorganization, Cars Direct reported on Tuesday. The performance hatchback sedan will, according to the website's information, drop the current base 2.0T and Premium trims in favor of just one turbo-four-powered model. That'll take the name "GT-Line."

Kia didn't speak to the news directly, but said in a statement, "Stinger is an important asset in the Kia lineup and we continuously look to improve our vehicles as they progress through their lifecycles."

The move to the single turbo-four trim does make sense. Kia sells the Stinger GT-Line (pictured up top) in other parts of the world as sort of an "all the show, less go" kind of package.

The model dips into the range-topping Stinger GT for some racier styling and receives a GT grille, 18-inch wheels and the better-looking bumpers. Inside, there'll supposedly be a leather-wrapped steering wheel, black headliner and "GT-Line" badges on the seats.

Kia apparently wants to tie the entry-level model closer to the Stinger GT for maximum halo affect. The good news is this won't cost much more, with prices starting at $34,085 after a destination fee, per the report. That's only $100 more than the current 255-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-four model's starting price, but there will be a lot more to love from a design standpoint.

Even if it looks the part, the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6-powered GT will definitely be the one most aspire to own with 365 hp. It'll set buyers back $40,495 for the new model year.

Originally published Nov. 20, 8:21 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:35 a.m.: Adds comment from Kia.