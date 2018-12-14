2020 Jeep Gladiator online configurator launches... without prices

Enlarge Image Jeep

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator made waves when it debuted at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and now, you can hop online and build one to your exact specifications -- but you won't know how much it costs yet.

Jeep has expanded its online build-and-price configurator to include the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. All you need to do to build the Gladiator of your dreams is head over to Jeep's consumer site and start piling on the options.

The configurator starts by letting you pick the trim, four of which are on offer: Sport, Sport S, Overland and Rubicon. From there, you can select the powertrain, which for now is limited to the V6 -- a diesel will be available later on, but the Wrangler's turbo I4 won't be. After that, it's time to select options packages, body and interior colors and other piecemeal options.

While you're able to see a summary of the whole vehicle at the end, one thing you won't see is the price. Jeep has not yet released pricing information for the Gladiator, and it likely won't happen until early in 2019, so you'll have to make do with a known unknown for the time being.

The Gladiator probably won't be the value play in the segment. If anything, it should be a bit more expensive than its competitors -- the Gladiator arrives with a bevy of standard safety systems, standard four-wheel drive and impressive towing and hauling figures. Check out our full midsize-truck spec comparison to see how the Gladiator should stack up against the rest of the segment.