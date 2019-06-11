2020 Hyundai Palisade starts at $32,595, which is not too shabby

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is the replacement for the Hyundai Santa Fe XL, and while it's a bit of a large car, its price isn't very large at all.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade will start at $32,595, which includes the mandatory $1,045 destination charge, when it goes on sale in the very near future. Front-wheel drive is standard, but AWD can be tacked onto any trim for an additional $1,700. All Palisade models rock the same powertrain, which combines a 291-horsepower V6 with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

There's a solid chunk of standard features on the Palisade, even on the base SE trim. On the safety front, the SE sports automatic braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors. Creature comforts include LED running lights, second-row power folding seats and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

From there, the next step up is the $34,545 Palisade SEL. In addition to the stuff mentioned above, this trim also picks up blind spot monitors, roof rails, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and dual-zone automatic climate control.

At the tippy top of the lineup is the $45,745 Palisade Limited. If you're wondering why it's such an expensive leap from SEL to Limited, it's because there's tons of kit in here. There's a self-leveling rear suspension, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, a power driver's seat, front seat ventilation, power-folding third-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a dual sunroof and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The infotainment screen also grows to 10.25 inches and picks up embedded navigation.