The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is the replacement for the Hyundai Santa Fe XL, and while it's a bit of a large car, its price isn't very large at all.
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade will start at $32,595, which includes the mandatory $1,045 destination charge, when it goes on sale in the very near future. Front-wheel drive is standard, but AWD can be tacked onto any trim for an additional $1,700. All Palisade models rock the same powertrain, which combines a 291-horsepower V6 with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
There's a solid chunk of standard features on the Palisade, even on the base SE trim. On the safety front, the SE sports automatic braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors. Creature comforts include LED running lights, second-row power folding seats and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
From there, the next step up is the $34,545 Palisade SEL. In addition to the stuff mentioned above, this trim also picks up blind spot monitors, roof rails, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and dual-zone automatic climate control.
At the tippy top of the lineup is the $45,745 Palisade Limited. If you're wondering why it's such an expensive leap from SEL to Limited, it's because there's tons of kit in here. There's a self-leveling rear suspension, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, a power driver's seat, front seat ventilation, power-folding third-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a dual sunroof and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The infotainment screen also grows to 10.25 inches and picks up embedded navigation.
Discuss: 2020 Hyundai Palisade starts at $32,595, which is not too shabby
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.