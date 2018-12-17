2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV is big in Korea, and everywhere else

  • 2020-hyundai-palisade-66
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is the brand's biggest SUV ever.

Yes, the drive-mode selector knob has a sand mode -- just don't expect Jeep-like performance.

An extra-long wheelbase helps smooth out the Palisade's ride and provide good interior room.

That big grille and those "crocodile eyes" headlamps won't be for everyone.

The Palisade's interior is available with materials and finishes that feel class-above premium.

Seating for eight is standard, with optional captain's chairs available in a premium seven-seat arrangement.

A 10.25-inch wide aspect ratio touchscreen comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Palisade one-ups Honda's LaneWatch by piping live video feeds from the sideview cameras in the gauge cluster on both sides of the vehicle.

The blind-spot assistant is triggered via turn-signal use.

The 3.8-liter naturally aspirated Lambda II V6 delivers 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

Unusually for an engine in this type of application, it runs on the Atkinson Cycle, which is typically reserved for hybrid powertrains.

The Palisade's exterior has a vertical theme.

A thickly framed six-sided grille and unique daytime running lamps mean this SUV won't be mistaken for any of its rivals.

Tread carefully, even with the drive selector's dedicated sand mode. 

The Palisade is still very much a road-biased crossover, this isn't a Jeep rival.

Front-wheel drive is standard, with H-Trac all-wheel drive optional.

The Palisade is heading out to its happier place -- back on road.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

Now you see the deployable cup holders.

Now you don't.

(Neat party trick aside, you may wish for conventional cup holders that accommodate a wider variety of bottles and cans).

There's 18.0 cubic feet of storage space behind the third row.

There's 46.0 cubic feet of space available with the third-row seats folded.

Hyundai has yet to reveal total cargo volume with the second- and third-row seats stowed, but that number figures to be pretty big.

