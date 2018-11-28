2020 Hyundai Palisade makes a stronger SUV statement

Hyundai

The midsize SUV segment is hot right now, with about 1.5 million units sold per year in North America. Hyundai has offered a three-row version of its Santa Fe for a couple of years now, but with the 2020 Palisade unveiled today at the LA Auto Show, the Korean automaker hopes to make a stronger statement in this important SUV space.

The Hyundai Palisade is powered by a 3.8-liter V6, pumping out 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Both front- and all-wheel drive are available. Fuel economy figures are yet to be released, but with a slick drag coefficient of 0.33, we expect the Palisade, which rides on an all-new platform, to best the three-row Hyundai Santa Fe XL's 18 miles per gallon in the city and 25 mpg highway.

Inside, the big Palisade offers 18 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row of seats and 45.8 cubic feet behind the second row -- figures that are average for the segment. The very back of the Palisade is easily accessible thanks to a middle row that moves out of the way with just one touch, giving you access to a power-folding or power-reclining third row.

No matter where you're sitting, with seven USB ports, every passenger has access to mobile device charging, especially the driver and front passenger with available wireless smartphone charging.

Other available features include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch infotainment/navigation display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, head-up display, Infinity premium audio system, quilted Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated seating for the second-row captain's chairs and a whopping 16 cup holders -- that's a lot, but don't forget, the Subaru Ascent has 19 (FTW).

The Palisade comes standard with pedestrian-detecting collision-mitigation braking, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic braking, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, ultrasonic rear occupant detection, and safe-exit assist, which prevents passengers from opening their doors into moving traffic.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade will be manufactured in Ulsan, Korea, and will hit dealerships in the summer of 2019, but we'll have to wait until a little closer to that time before pricing is announced.