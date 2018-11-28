The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is a boldly styled three-row crossover

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 Palisade is an all-new, three-row crossover that joins the Hyundai lineup in summer 2019.
Though Hyundai also offers the three-row Santa Fe XL, the Palisade's stronger styling aims to distinguish the two vehicles.
Cargo space behind the third row of seats is 18.0 cubic feet, with that figure climbing to 45.8 cubic feet when the third row is folded down.
Under the hood is a 3.8-liter V6 engine good for 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission option.
Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions of the Hyundai Palisade will be offered.
The third row of seats has power-folding and power-reclining functions. The second row also moves out of the way at the touch of a button.
In-car technologies include seven USB ports, optional wireless phone charging and a 10.25-inch infotainment system.
The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a 12.3-inch color instrument cluster.
Hyundai says the Palisade's styling results in a relatively slippery 0.33 drag coefficient.
