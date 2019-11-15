2020 Honda HR-V holds steady with incremental price increase

Enlarge Image Honda

If it's a subcompact crossover you desire, Honda's HR-V is one of many options that'll do the trick. For 2020, it's absolutely identical to the 2019 model year after receiving feature and styling updates last year. And no, the manual transmission hasn't returned. That died last year, too.

Despite everything staying the same, Honda will charge $200 more for a base 2020 HR-V. That brings the entry price to $21,915 after a $1,095 destination charge. The cost reflects an HR-V LX with front-wheel drive; adding all-wheel drive is a $1,500 option across the lineup, save for the top-end Touring trim where it's standard.

Trims also stay the same after new additions last year with Sport, EX, EX-L and that Touring trim rounding out the options. Like the base LX, the Sport trim also gets a $200 price bump to start at $23,615 this year. The feature-packed EX costs $150 more for a total of $25,065 and the more luxurious EX-L also increases by $150 to start at $26,665.

The most expensive HR-V is the Touring. Packed with standard all-wheel drive, LED headlights, leather seats and a power driver's seat, it'll set you back $29,985.

The Sport and EX trims are the people pleasers with standard 7-inch touchscreens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The EX trim also adds Honda's suite of active safety features, which is not standard across the lineup for the HR-V. At least not yet.

No matter which trim, a 1.8-liter inline-four engine provides the power, 141 horsepower worth of motivation, to be exact. There's 127 pound-feet of torque on tap as well. Paired with a standard CVT, the most frugal HR-V will return 30 miles per gallon combined.

With no notable updates for 2020, a 2019 Honda HR-V still hanging out at a dealership will certainly be a better buy as dealers look to clear out old inventory as the 2020 model ships in.