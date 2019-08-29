GMC's 2020 Acadia looks good and is priced to compete, even in top trims

Enlarge Image GMC

The 2020 GMC Acadia is a good example of the newish trend in crossover styling that favors more aggressive, blockier design, and we really like it. We also like the Acadia for other reasons, like its comfortable interior, decent infotainment and 310-horsepower V6 engine.

The Acadia naturally is available in a few different trim levels, but our personal favorite is the AT4 trim, which has the advantage of being both more affordable and cooler-looking than the top-tier Denali trim. How much more affordable? Try $7,000, according to a report Wednesday by CarsDirect.

With a starting sticker price of $42,495 including destination, the three-row Acadia makes a pretty strong case for itself among the General's other SUVs, even if it may struggle somewhat against a new crop of competitors like the Kia Telluride, its cousin the Hyundai Palisade, the Subaru Ascent or Honda's new Passport.

The Acadia is set to hit dealers nationwide later this year.