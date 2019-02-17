Updated 2020 GMC Acadia debuts new turbocharged engine, AT4 trim

GMC's Acadia SUV is getting the midcycle refresh treatment for the upcoming 2020 model year. The update includes a beefed-up look that's more in line with GMC's pickup trucks, a new turbocharged engine option and new technology in the dashboard.

The 2020 Acadia refresh begins with a new front and rear exterior designs. The SUV's enlarged new grille looks like it was borrowed directly from the Sierra and Sierra HD pickup trucks and is flanked by new standard LED headlamps and GMC's signature elongated C-shaped light signatures. Out back, the tail lights also get the C-shaped LED treatment. The reshaped fascias give the SUV a more upright and rugged appearance despite its profile remaining largely unchanged.

GMC

Behind that beefy new grille, the Acadia will be available with a new 2.0-liter, dual-scroll turbocharged engine option that makes an estimated 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The new engine will feature GMC's tripower variable-lift valvetrain and cylinder deactivation technology -- which can disable two of the four cylinders in light load conditions -- to help improve fuel efficiency, but final miles per gallon estimates haven't been released just yet.

The new 2.0T will slot in between the Acadia's 2.5-liter four-cylinder (193-horsepower, 188 pound-feet of torque) and the 3.6-liter V6 (310-horsepower, 271 pound-feet) engine options, which persist from the last model year. All three engine offerings will feature stop/start fuel saving tech and come standard with a new nine-speed automatic transmission. That gearbox is controlled via GMC's "Electronic Precision Shift," a push-button shifter that replaces the previous generation's shift lever, freeing space in the cabin and center console for storage.

Just above the new electronic shifter, you'll find GMC's latest generation infotainment system, an 8-inch connected navigation system similar to the one we recently saw in the new Chevrolet Blazer. This new system features a simplified interface and driver profiles that can save a user's preferences and presets to the cloud. The navigation software is now connected with predictive destination entry and online destination search. Finally, the 2020 Acadia will join the growing ranks of vehicles equipped with USB-C connectivity. The new reversible ports will sit alongside the conventional USB-A port and enable standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The 2020 model year will also see the introduction of a new Acadia AT4 trim level with more rugged and aggressive exterior styling. It'll feature dark trim for the grille and exterior details and unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires are also standard. AT4 models will come standard with the 3.6-liter V6 engine and twin clutch AWD system.

The 2020 GMC Acadia will hit the road in Fall 2019. We expect to learn more about pricing and fuel economy closer to launch.